Iran government ready to allow more political freedom (Exclusive)

2017-09-02 21:00 | www.trend.az | 0

Tehran, Iran, Aug. 29

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Iranian government is prepared to provide more political freedom in the four-year term ahead, according to spokesman Mohammad Bagher Nobakht.

"As Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli has said, his ministry is prepared to consider a wider space for activities of political groups," Nobakht told Trend Aug. 29.

Asked how the political atmosphere of the country would differ from that of the past four years notwithstanding the fact that in both terms the Interior Ministry has been headed by the same person, the spokesman said the body of the government will use its policy of moderation and tolerance to promote the activities of political parties.

President Hassan Rouhani was elected on May 19 for a second four-year term. Recently, his proposed cabinet received vote of confidence from the Parliament.

Both in his previous term and in the current one, Rouhani promised increased freedom of expression and political activity and inclusion of various viewpoints.