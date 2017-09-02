President Ilham Aliyev views Gilan Orchards LLC`s citrus gardens in Lankaran (PHOTO)

2017-09-02

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed Gilan Orchards LLC`s citrus gardens in Lankaran.

The head of state was told that the gardens occupy a total area of 100 hectares. 45,000 hallabong trees brought from the Republic of Korea were planted in the plantations.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed fruits cultivated in the plantations and products made from these fruits. The head of state was told that preparations are already underway to expand the area of the plantations to 500 hectares.

The project created 200 jobs.