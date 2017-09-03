Iran stresses cooperation with IAEA on protocols basis

Iran top nuclear official said that Iran would continue cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog based on the nuclear agreement and protocols, IRNA reported.

'Iran will permit inspections based on the nuclear deal, safeguard agreement and additional protocols,' Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi told reporters on Saturday.

He said elsewhere in his remarks that 'Iran is continuing its peaceful nuclear activities, including enrichment', noting that Iran's heavy water reactor production has many customers across the world.

Kamalvandi also criticized certain western media's biased release of IAEA report on Iran's nuclear activities.

A few hours after the UN nuclear watchdog reiterated on Thursday for the seventh time that Iran is committed to its obligations based on the historic nuclear deal, the US news agency, Associated Press, has abortively tried to change the story.

In a biased report, AP claimed that Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IEA) 'Yukiya Amano rejected Tehran's claim that its military sites were off-limits to inspection, saying his agency needs access to all 'relevant locations' if suspicions arise of possible hidden atomic activities.'

In fact, the IAEA chief has not referred to a new or strange issue. Basically, inspecting Iran's sites which are only for military and defensive purposes and a redline for the country is not within jurisdiction of the IAEA. In addition, Iran's non-nuclear sites that are normally used for the nuclear-related activities are under IAEA regular inspection based on its Safeguard Agreement and verification.

In its latest report on August 31, the UN nuclear watchdog has once again verified Iran's compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal.