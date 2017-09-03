North Korea possibly carried out another nuclear test

2017-09-03 08:25 | www.trend.az | 1

Unusual seismic activity in North Korea indicates that the country probably carried out its sixth nuclear test, Japan’s NHK TV reported on Sunday.

A 5.6-magnitude tremor was registered on the country’s territory, TASS reported.

South Korean intelligence earlier reported that North Korean authorities have completed preparations for a nuclear test at two underground tunnels at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site in the northeast of the country.

North Korea carried out five nuclear tests in the past years - in 2006, 2009, 2013 and two in 2016. In response, the UN Security Council imposed more sanctions on Pyongyang. South Korean military officials said this March that North Korea was preparing to test a new type of a nuclear bomb.