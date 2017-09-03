China's imports from Iran increase by 32%

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

The trade turnover between Iran and China stood at $20.8 billion in first seven months of 2017, according to the latest statistics released by the Chinese Customs Administration.



China's exports to Iran in the 7-month period amounted to $10.428 billion, 21.3 percent more, year-on-year.

China exported $1.566 billion worth of goods to the Islamic Republic in July 2017, compared to $1.392 billion of exports in July 2016.

The country also imported $10.433 billion worth of goods from Iran in that period, 32 percent more compared to the 7-month period of 2016.

China’s imports from Iran amounted to $1.22 billion in July 2017, meanwhile the figure stood at $1.249 billion in July 2016.



The trade turnover between the two countries was $51 billion in 2014, 31 percent more compared to the preceding year.



The figure stood at $34 billion in 2015, indicating a 34-percent plunge.