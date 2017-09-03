Armenians shell Azerbaijani positions, break ceasefire 117 times

2017-09-03

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 117 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Sept. 3.

Armenians were using large-caliber machine guns.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village of Noyemberyan district, in Berkaber village and on nameless hills in Ijevan district, in Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages of Berd district and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk district subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Gaymagly, Ferehli, Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh district, in Aghdam, Kokhanebi and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz district, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay district.

Moreover, the positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter district, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashly, Saryjaly, Novruzlu, Marzili villages of Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend district, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli district, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil district, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces have occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s territory, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh region and the surrounding districts.