Iranian ICT minister warns against Instagram hack

2017-09-03 16:42 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 3

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Iran's ICT Minister Mohammadjavad Azari-Jahromi called on the users to change their passwords as the photo sharing app was hit by a bug last week.

Azari-Jahromi also called on Iranian firms to improve their security systems.

Earlier Instagram alerted high-profile users that someone could have accessed their phone number and email address through a bug in its software.

"We recently discovered that one or more individuals obtained unlawful access to a number of high-profile Instagram users' contact information - specifically email address and phone number - by exploiting a bug in an Instagram API," an Instagram spokesperson said in a statement to CNN Tech.