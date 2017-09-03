President Ilham Aliyev: We increased our currency reserves by $3.6bn in 7 months

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

Trend:

“The government allocated low interest loans of more than two billion manats for entrepreneurs over the last years, of course, entrepreneurs also invested their funds. As a result of this initiative, nearly four billion manats or perhaps even more funds were allocated to the real sector of the country's economy,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a republican conference on the development of tea, rice and citrus fruits production in Lankaran.

The Azerbaijani President noted that loans were mainly allocated to regions, agriculture and processing industry.

“Although the price of oil is still very low today, we have increased our currency reserves by $3.6bn in 7 months.”