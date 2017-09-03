Azerbaijani President: Conditions created in our districts prevent migration to large cities

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

“As I have always mentioned, today I would like to note again that an Azerbaijani citizen is in the center of all our work and our policy. A citizen of Azerbaijan should live well and have an opportunity to live well. That's why social issues, especially education, health issues have always been a priority for us,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at a republican conference on the development of tea, rice and citrus fruits production in Lankaran.

The head of state noted that more than 3,000 schools and more than 600 medical centers were built in recent years.

“At the same time, the conditions created in our districts also prevent migration to large cities. Now people return from cities to villages. Because very good opportunities for the development of agriculture were created,” the Azerbaijani President added.