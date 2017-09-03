Russia's Putin plans no phone call with N.Korea's Jong-un : Kremlin spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to telephone North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday, Reuters reported.

Peskov said Putin discussed the nuclear test carried out by North Korea with Chinese President Xi Jinping, both leaders expressed their deep concerns about security on the Korean Peninsula.

Later on Sunday Putin also had a phone call with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, they both condemned Pyongyang’s bomb test, Peskov said.