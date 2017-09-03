1 soldier martyred by PKK attack in southeastern Turkey

2017-09-03 21:57 | www.trend.az | 0

A Turkish soldier was martyred Sunday in a rocket attack by PKK terrorists in the southeastern Hakkari province, Anadolu reported.

A statement by the provincial governor's office said that PKK terrorists in Iraq launched a rocket attack on Turkish soldiers in Hakkari’s Cukurca district, which lies along the Turkish-Iraqi border.

A soldier critically wounded in the attack was taken to Hakkari State Hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds, the statement added.

More than 1,200 people, including security personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU -- resumed its decades-long armed campaign in July 2015.