Turkey condemns North Korean hydrogen bomb test

2017-09-04 00:21 | www.trend.az | 1

Adding Ankara’s voice to a chorus of international condemnation, Turkey on Sunday condemned North Korea's latest nuclear weapons test, blasting it for flouting international law and endangering world peace, Anadolu reported.

"We regard the hydrogen bomb test conducted by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on 3 September 2017, in total disregard of international law as well as regional peace and security, as an irresponsible and provocative act and condemn it in the strongest terms," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

North Korea claimed to have detonated a new hydrogen bomb Sunday, confirming suspicions of the reclusive state's sixth-ever nuclear test.