Putin calls not to yield to emotions over North Korea’s nuclear tests

2017-09-04 02:12 | www.trend.az | 0

The situation around North Korea was in focus of a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday, TASS reported.

"Vladimir Putin called on the international community not to yield to emotions and act calmly and in a balanced manner. He also stressed that a comprehensive solution to the nuclear and other problems of the Korean Peninsula can be reached only by political and diplomatic means," Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"The leaders discussed North Korea’s nuclear test on September 3, which undermines the global non-proliferation regime, violates the United Nations Security Council resolutions and norms of international law, and creates a real threat to regional peace and stability," he said, adding that the two leaders agreed to continue dialogue on that subject at a meeting they are expected to have on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 7.

According to Peskov, the Russian president spoke with the Japanese prime minister when he returned to the hotel after his contacts with Chinese President Xi Jinping.