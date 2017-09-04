Italian Eni talks on oil&gas projects in Iran

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Italy’s Eni company is currently preparing the feasibility study for the development of oil and gas fields in Iran.

"We signed two agreements to carry out feasibility studies on the development of oil and gas fields in the country. We have six months to present the results of our studies. So at present our activities are only about this," a source in the country’s oil and gas market told Trend.

Eni signed a memorandum of understanding in June 2017 with National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), the state-owned energy group, to explore a potential investment in Kish gas field in the Persian Gulf and the third phase of development of the Darkhoveyn oilfield in southwest Iran within the next six months

The source noted that the memorandum doesn’t include any commitment to invest.

The Darkhovin oil field, located in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, was discovered in 1965. The in-place oil reserves of the field have been estimated at over five billion barrels.

The first two phases of the project are now operational, and the oil field is currently producing 160,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd). The first phase became operational in 2005, and the second phase came on stream in February 2011.

Darkhovin’s third phase is to produce 110,000 bpd of crude and 210 million cubic meters per day of gas.

The Kish gas field is expected to yield 28 million cubic meters per day of gas, to be used domestically, and 11,300 bpd of gas condensate set for export.

