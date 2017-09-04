TAP’s construction in Greece’s Kastoria to start in coming months

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The construction of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in Greece’s Kastoria region is expected to start in coming months, Greek media reported citing Mayor of Kastoria Anestis Angelis as saying.

He pointed out that the construction will last two years bringing many benefits to the local community.

Reportedly, during the two-year period of construction of the pipeline in Kastoria region, the TAP company will gradually employ a significant number of employees, technicians and executives.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

