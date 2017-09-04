Armenia again violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 109 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Sept. 4.

Armenians were using large-caliber machine guns and 60-mm mortars.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Kohnegishlag village of the Aghstafa district and in the Kamarli village of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in the Berdavan, Dovekh villages of the Noyemberyan district and in the Paravakar village of the Ijevan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in the Alibayli, Aghdam, Kokhanabi, Munjuglu villages and on nameless heights of the Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in the Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and on nameless heights of the Berd district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army positions on nameless heights of the Gadabay district also underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of Armenia’s Krasnoselsk district.

Moreover, Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of the Tartar district, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Garagashli, Sarijali, Yusifjanli, Marzili villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Ashagi Veysalli, Gobu Dilagarda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, Gorgan and Horadiz villages of the Fuzuli district, as well as from the positions located on the nameless heights of the Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Khojavand districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.