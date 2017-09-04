Railway line construction completed in western Uzbekistan

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sept. 4

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan Railways JSC has completed the construction of a new Navoi-Kanimekh-Misken railway line worth $283.1 million in the western part of the country, said the company’s press service in a message.

It was previously reported that construction of the railway line from the central part of the country to the north-west began in December 2016, simultaneously, from Bukhara (southwestern part of the country) and from the Misken village in Karakalpakstan (north-west of Uzbekistan).

The construction is carried out in line with the decree by Uzbek president, adopted in July 2016.

At the first stage, the construction was financed by Uzbekistan Railways. It is planned to fully electrify the constructed railway at the second stage, the cost and timing of which will be determined later.

The new line will be connected with the Navoi-Uchkuduk-Sultanuizdag-Nukus section, built around the territory of Turkmenistan in 1996-2001.

The project’s implementation will allow intensifying the flow of goods from Uzbekistan to the north, in particular to Kazakhstan and Russia.