Turkmenistan building big urea plant in Balkan region

2017-09-04 11:36 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 4

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received Ahmet Calik, head of the Turkish construction company Gap Insaat, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported.

Calik informed the president on the progress of construction of a gas chemical plant for urea production in the Garabogaz city of Balkan region.

A large-scale production will be conducted at the plant for deep processing of natural gas and production of products that meet international quality standards.

According to the project, the plant will produce mineral fertilizers from raw materials supplied by the East-West gas pipeline from natural gas fields: 2,000 tons of ammonia and 3,500 tons of urea per day.

It will be the biggest enterprise of this kind in the country, and the contract is estimated at approximately $1.3 billion.