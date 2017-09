Ilham Aliyev observes school in Baku after major overhaul (PHOTO)

2017-09-04 11:48 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has observed the conditions at the secondary school No 74 in Bakikhanov, Sabunchu district, Baku, after a major overhaul.

Story still developing