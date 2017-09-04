Russia to supply Turkey with electric buses

2017-09-04 12:48 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Russia will supply electric buses to Turkey, the Turkish media outlets reported.

Reportedly, under an agreement between the countries, the first electric bus, developed by the Russian company Drive Electro particularly for the Turkish manufacturer Otokar, has been sent to Turkey.

According to reports, the contract for development and creation of electric buses with lithium-titanate (LTO) batteries was signed between the engineering company Drive Electro and the Turkish company Otokar in December 2016, and in August 2017, the first electric bus was sent to Turkey.

Turkey ranks sixth in Europe in automotive production. Models of Ford, FIAT, Renault, Toyota, Honda, Opel, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and MAN are currently assembled in Turkey. Moreover, Turkey manufactures local brands of buses, such as BMC, Temsa and Otokar.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu