Turkmen president names regional supervisors

2017-09-04 14:15 | www.trend.az

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 4

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has signed a decree appointing a number of deputy prime ministers as responsible supervisors for the country’s regions, the Turkmen government said in a message.

Thus, Deputy Prime Minister Orazmyrat Gurbannazarov has become the supervisor of Ahal region, Deputy Prime Minister Bairam Annameredov – supervisor of Balkan region, Deputy Prime Minister Esenmyrat Orazgeldiyev – supervisor of Dashoguz region, Deputy Prime Minister Muhammetmyrat Aydogdiyev – supervisor of Lebap region, Deputy Prime Minister Maksat Babayev – supervisor of Mary region and Dadebay Amangeldiyev – supervisor of Ashgabat city.