Iran sets up connection with Valve, Blizzard for gamer satisfaction

2017-09-05

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

By Umid Niayesh – Trend:

Iran’s ICT Ministry has established direct connection with four foreign video game developers in order to satisfy the needs of young Iranian gamers.

With direct connection to Valve Corporation, Blizzard Entertainment, Riot Games and Gameforge, the ping factor in connection to these companies’ products has improved by 50 percent to 80 milliseconds, ICT Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi wrote on his Instagram page.

A faster ping means a more responsive connection, especially in applications where timing is everything (like video games).

Azari Jahromi, who is the youngest Iranian minister (34 years old), also wrote that the direct connection has led to a significant improvement in terms of jitter, which is defined as any deviation in, or displacement of, the signal pulses in a high-frequency digital signal.

The aforementioned four game developer companies are American.

Azari Jahromi further said that Iranian gamers will witness an over 50 percent improvement in playing online video games, such as Counter-Strike, Dota 2 and League of Legends, which are popular in Iran.

The minister also asked his Instagram followers to list the names of their favorite games to him.

The Iranian Digital Games Research Center said in a report in August 2016 that 23 million out of Iran’s population of 79 million play computer games, 53 percent of whom play computer games on a regular basis.



The top five genres chosen by Iranians are racing, escapade, mystery, horror and sports.



Clash of Clans has been the most popular game in Iran so far, the report said.

Last year, Iranian media reported that foreign-made games dominate Iran’s digital gaming market with a gigantic share of 95 percent.