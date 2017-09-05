Uzbekistan calls on Pyongyang to refrain from escalating tension

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sept. 5

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan is concerned over the Sept. 3 nuclear tests by North Korea, which are a gross violation of the UN Security Council resolutions, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Considering these actions of North Korea as going contrary to efforts to establish peace and trust on the Korean Peninsula, Uzbekistan strongly urges Pyongyang to hear the opinion of the world community, and refrain from provocative actions that escalate tension and are a direct threat to security in the region and the world at large," reads the statement.

The Foreign Ministry stated that Uzbekistan, as the initiator of creating a zone free of nuclear weapons in Central Asia, strongly supports strict adherence to the provisions of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, and attaches great importance to reducing the threat of their use.

"The Republic of Uzbekistan supports the measures of the international community, aimed at settling the situation on the Korean Peninsula, and hopes that it will be resolved solely by politico-diplomatic means."