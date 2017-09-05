Uzbek president due in Kyrgyzstan

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sept. 5

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan on Sept. 5-6 at an invitation of President Almazbek Atambayev, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry’s press service said in a message.

During the meetings and negotiations at the highest level, the two presidents will discuss key issues of development of bilateral relations, the prospects for further expansion and deepening of cooperation in the political, trade and economic, transport and communication, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres, the intensification of cooperation between border regions of the two countries, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest, says the message.

As a result of the negotiations, it is planned to sign a joint statement of the heads of state, the agreement on the Uzbek-Kyrgyz state border, and a number of bilateral documents aimed at further development of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz cooperation.

According to the Foreign Ministry, on Sept. 4, the foreign ministers of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, Abdulaziz Kamilov and Erlan Abdyldaev, initialed the draft agreement on the Uzbek-Kyrgyz border, which defines an interstate border of 1,170.53 kilometers that makes up 85 percent of its total length.

The parties discussed practical issues of preparation for the state visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Kyrgyzstan and exchanged views on regional issues.