Uzbek president appoints ex-interior minister as defense minister

2017-09-05

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sept. 5

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Abdusalom Azizov, who headed Uzbekistan’s Interior Ministry since early 2017, has been appointed as the country’s Defense Minister by a decree of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Uzbek president’s office told Trend.

Qobul Berdiyev, who has served as Uzbekistan’s defense minister, will head the Uzbek Armed Forces Academy.

Meanwhile, Pulat Bobozhonov has been appointed as the country’s interior minister.

Moreover, Ilgizar Sobirov, who headed one of districts of the Khorezm region and was chairman of the Uzbek Senate in 2006-2015, has been appointed as acting head of Administration of the Khorezm region.