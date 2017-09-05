Turkey to start new military operation in Syria

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will start new military operation in the Syrian city of Idlib in September 2017, the Turkish media reported.

According to the reports, the military operation will be conducted jointly with units of the Free Syrian Army.

Earlier, the Turkish president’s administration told Trend that Ankara is ready to face any threat that may arise on its borders. As a regional power, Turkey has every right to act in line with its state and national interests, said the administration.

Currently, there are about 25,000 Turkish servicemen on the border with Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the Euphrates Shield operation, which was successfully held by the Turkish Armed Forces against terrorists in Syria, demonstrated the power of Ankara, and Turkey may continue such operations if necessary.

Turkey has been moving military equipment to its border with Syria since June 21.

Military equipment has been deployed in Turkey’s south-central province of Kilis, which borders Syrian territories controlled by YPG and PYD.

On Aug. 24, 2016, Turkish Armed Forces, with the support of the Syrian opposition, launched the Euphrates Shield operation against the IS militants and liberated the city of Jarabulus as well as the city of Al-Bab in northern Syria.

