World oil prices change differently

2017-09-05 10:40 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.5

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

World oil prices are changing differently on Sept.5, as the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is rising in price, while Brent prices are going down.

The price for November futures of Brent oil has decreased by 0.17 percent to $52.25 per barrel as of 06:14 (UTC + 4).

The price for October futures of WTI grew by 0.53 percent and stood at $47.54 per barrel.

WTI prices are growing as oil refineries have resumed their operation in the US after the Hurricane Harvey.

Hurricane Harvey has killed more than 40 people and brought record flooding to the US oil heartland of Texas, paralyzing at least 4.4 million barrels per day (bpd) of refining capacity, according to company reports and Reuters estimates.

The US Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said that roughly 13.5 percent of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico was also shut in on Aug.31.

