EBRD president due in Azerbaijan

2017-09-05 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Suma Chakrabarti will visit Azerbaijan on Sept. 7-8, the EBRD head office told Trend Sept. 5.

“This visit underlines EBRD’s commitment to further strengthen and diversify the economy to support Azerbaijani citizens. EBRD has invested in many small and non-energy projects for the private sector, and each of them has a positive effect,” said the head office.

Azerbaijan has been a member of EBRD since 1992. Since then, the bank has invested more than $2.8 billion in 161 projects in Azerbaijan’s financial, corporate, infrastructure and energy sectors.