President Aliyev views school-lyceum in Baku after major overhaul

2017-09-05 12:39 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions created at school-lyceum No 62 named after Khalid Guliyev in Nizami district, Baku, after a major overhaul.

Head of Baku City Executive Authority Hajibala Abutalibov informed the head of state of the reconstruction work.

The building of the school was constructed in 1964. The school underwent a major overhaul under the "State Program for socio-economic development of Baku and its suburbs", which was approved by the president of Azerbaijan.

The territory of the 984-seat school occupies a total area of 11,000 square meters. The school-lyceum was supplied with all the necessary equipment.

The head of state also viewed the Healthy Education classes which were created in the school-lyceum.

The Healthy Education - Healthy Nation project aims to protect students' health in schools and to improve their educational achievements.

The football, volleyball and basketball fields also underwent reconstruction. Extensive landscaping work was done, and the lightning system was installed in the yard of the school.