CIS audit institutions to mull inspection quality assessment in Baku (PHOTO)

2017-09-05 12:42 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Heads of audit institutions of CIS countries will discuss the assessment of quality of inspections conducted by these bodies, Vugar Gulmammadov, chairman of Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan, told reporters Sept. 5.

He made the remarks during the 17th session of the CIS Council of Heads of Supreme Audit Institutions in Baku.

“Main topics of discussion at the session will be the assessment of economic, social and administrative efficiency of activity of financial control bodies, as well as the definition of a system of indicators and the unification of this system in the CIS,” said Gulmammadov.

Heads and members of Supreme Audit Institutions of seven CIS countries – Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, Moldova, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, as well as, Turkey as an invited party will take part in the session.