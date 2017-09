Azerbaijan says seriously concerned over Myanmar violence

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

Trend:

Azerbaijan is seriously concerned about the ongoing mass violence against Muslims in Myanmar, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hikmat Hajiyev said.

“We support the efforts of international community, and in particular the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to end this violence,” Hajiyev added.

Story still developing