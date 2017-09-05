Ilham Aliyev views overhauled secondary school in Nizami district

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today viewed conditions created at the secondary school No 10 in Nizami district, Baku, after a major overhaul.

The building of the 1176-seat school was constructed in 1979.

The school also underwent a major overhaul under the "State Program for Socio-Economic Development of Baku and its Suburbs", which was approved by the president of Azerbaijan.

The school features 49 classrooms, two computer rooms, three laboratories, a gym and a conference hall, a military room and a canteen.

Landscaping work was done, green areas were created and the lighting system was installed in the yard of the school.

Story still developing