Iran, Azerbaijan senior officials renew call for expansion of ties

Tehran, Iran, September 5

By Mehdi Sepahvand - Trend:

Mahmoud Vaezi, the chief of Iran’s presidential staff, has phoned to Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev to renew their mutual will for expansion of ties between the two neighboring countries.

In a phone call by Mr. Vaezi, the two officials stressed that they are prepared to use the entire existing capacities to meet their nations’ interests, Iran’s presidential website reported September 5.

Vaezi, who previously served as Iran's minister of ICT during the first Rouhani administration (2013-2017).

Story still developing