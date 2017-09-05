Soros, his henchmen stand behind provocations against Azerbaijan: presidential press service

2017-09-05 14:46 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

Trend:

Neither Azerbaijan’s president, nor his family members have anything to do with the accusations voiced in the article prepared Sept. 4 by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and published on the BBC News website Sept. 5 under the headline “Azerbaijan ‘operated secret $3bn secret slush fund’” and the related articles in The Guardian, said a statement of Azerbaijan’s presidential press service Sept. 5.

“Attempts to involve the Azerbaijani president and his family members in this issue are completely groundless, biased and provocative,” said the statement.

“We know that George Soros and his henchmen, who have earned the image of scammers, falsifiers and deceivers on international arena, and who act against Azerbaijan and its leadership, stand behind this,” reads the statement.

“Today, the nefarious acts of George Soros must be seriously investigated,” the statement said. “Armenian lobby, which acts together with him, is leading a dirty campaign against the president of Azerbaijan and his family members. However, these attempts haven’t yielded any result. The fact that Dina Nagapetyan, an Armenian by origin, is one of the authors of the article published in The Guardian, further demonstrates that these filthy accusations are regular disgusting actions of Armenians around the world.”