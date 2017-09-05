Turkey, Bangladesh to mull Rohingya refugees issue

Ankara and Dhaka will discuss the issue of Rohingya refugees from Rakhine state in Myanmar during the visit of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to Bangladesh Sept. 6, Turkish media reported Sept. 5.

Cavusoglu will hold several meetings with a number of state representatives of Bangladesh, according to the report.

Earlier, Cavusoglu called on Bangladesh to open the border for Rohingya refugees from Rakhine.

Cavusoglu noted that Turkey is ready to pay the expenses for maintaining the refugees in Bangladesh.

He noted that the world community shouldn’t remain silent about the ethnic cleansing of Muslims in Myanmar.

Violence erupted in Myanmar’s Rakhine state on Aug. 25 when the country’s security forces launched an operation against the Rohingya Muslim community. It triggered a fresh influx of refugees towards neighboring Bangladesh, though the country sealed off its border to refugees.

Media reports said Myanmar security forces used disproportionate force, displacing thousands of Rohingya villagers and destroying their homes with mortars and machine guns.

The region has seen simmering tension between its Buddhist and Muslim populations since communal violence broke out in 2012.