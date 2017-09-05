Iran, Azerbaijan senior officials renew call for expansion of ties (UPDATE)

www.trend.az

Tehran, Iran, Sept. 5

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Mahmoud Vaezi, the chief of Iran’s presidential staff, has phoned Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev to renew their mutual will for expansion of ties between the two neighboring countries.

In a phone call by Vaezi, the two officials stressed that they are prepared to use the entire existing capacities to meet their nations’ interests, Iran’s presidential website reported Sept. 5.

The two officials stressed that their governments are intent upon implementing the many agreements achieved in the past years.

The presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran each visited the other country two times over the past four years. Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev visited Tehran in early 2016, which took place on the invitation of Iran's President Hassan Rouhani. The high-level official visit resulted in conclusion of documents covering various areas of cooperation between Baku and Tehran.

Iranian and Azerbaijani officials signed 11 memorandums of understanding on the sidelines of a meeting between Ilham Aliyev and Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Feb. 23, 2016.

Also in August of that year, the two countries signed documents for cooperation in various sectors, including transportation, electricity swap, healthcare and medical sciences, oil, gas and petrochemical industries, and others.