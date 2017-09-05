Uzbek president arrives in Kyrgyzstan for state visit

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sept. 5

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his spouse have arrived in Bishkek at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev, Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA) reported.

The official welcoming ceremony was held at the Manas International Airport.

During the talks, the presidents will mull key issues of development of bilateral relations, prospects of expanding and deepening cooperation in political, trade, economic, transport, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres, as well as topical regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Following the talks, the sides are expected to sign an agreement on Uzbek-Kyrgyz state border and a number of other bilateral documents.