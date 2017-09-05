UN special rapporteur for human rights to visit Uzbekistan

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sept. 5

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry hosted talks with Ryszard Komenda, head of Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights’ (OHCHR) Regional Office for Central Asia (ROCA), who arrived in Tashkent, said the ministry’s press service in a message.

The two sides discussed the prospects of development of relations between Uzbekistan and OHCHR as one of important institutions of the United Nations, says the message.

It was noted that the visit of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein to Tashkent in May 2017 and the agreements reached on further cooperation bring bilateral cooperation to a new stage.

Moreover, the parties discussed the practical aspects of the visit of United Nations Special Rapporteur for Human Rights Ahmed Shaheed to Uzbekistan in late September and other issues of mutual interest.