Turkey’s Erdogan mulls Rakhine situation with Myanmar state counselor

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi discussed over phone on Tuesday the situation in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, Turkish media report.

Erdogan expressed displeasure of Turkey and the entire Islamic world at the latest developments in Rakhine.

Earlier, spokeswoman for the European Rohingya Council (ERC) Anita Schug said that around 2,000-3,000 Muslims were killed, more than 100,000 Muslims were evicted from their homes in Myanmar’s Rakhine State for the last three days as a result of the military actions.

