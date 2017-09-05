SOFAZ executive director takes part in IFSWF annual meeting

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

Trend:

Executive director of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahmar Movsumov participates at the annual meeting of the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF), held on September 5-7, 2017, in Astana, Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, IFSWF seeks to advance on its commitments made in New Zealand in 2016 by discussing the knowledge sharing among IFSWF members, as well as making progress on its internal governance issues. Various presentations and panel sessions on investment and risk management related topics are also planned.

The International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) was established by the International Working Group of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IWG), meeting in Kuwait City on April 5-6, 2009 and had its first inaugural meeting in Baku on October 8-9, 2009. IFSWF is a voluntary group of Sovereign Wealth Funds (SWFs), which meets, exchanges views on issues of common interest and facilitates an understanding of the Santiago Principles and of SWF activities.