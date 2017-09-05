WorldFood exhibition to promote export of goods non-traditional for Azerbaijan

2017-09-05 20:51 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

WorldFood Moscow (International Food & Beverage Exhibition) to be held in Moscow Sept. 11-14 may contribute to the promotion of export of goods, which are non-traditional for Azerbaijan, Vice President of Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev told Trend Sept. 5.

“Azerbaijan will be represented in the WorldFood Moscow by a national stand for the first time,” he said. “The national stand will occupy an area of ​​210 square meters, and products of 32 companies, mainly producers and exporters of food products, will be showcased. However, there are products which will be demonstrated for the first time, for example, ice cream.”

He noted that the exhibition is very important for Azerbaijani producers and exporters, since Russia is one of the main trade partners of Azerbaijan and all Azerbaijani exporters first of all start operating in the Russian market.

“In addition to the exhibition products, the stand will also provide an opportunity to get acquainted with the Azerbaijani cuisine,” said Abdullayev. “Visitors of the exhibition will also be able to enjoy Azerbaijani mugham (one of folk musical compositions) and national dances.”

A number of agreements and memorandums are also expected to be signed within the framework of the exhibition, he noted.