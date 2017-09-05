Banking ombudsman to start operating soon in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

Institute of banking ombudsman, which will operate under Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA), will be launched till the end of this week, the ABA told Trend Sept. 5.

“One will be able to apply to the ombudsman to handle disputes with the amount of a claim up to $2,000,” the ABA said. “A website, through which it will be possible to send appeals, is almost ready (www.bankombudsman.az).”

The main task of the institute of banking ombudsman is to help banks and their clients to settle disputes on execution, conclusion, modification or termination of contracts in pre-trial order.

Before sending an appeal to the ombudsman, an individual must send his/her claims to the bank in written form. In turn, the bank must provide the claimer with an answer within 30 days. An individual can apply to the ombudsman within 60 days after receiving the answer or 30 days after the letter was sent to the bank.