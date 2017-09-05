Azerbaijani, Russian accounts chambers to adopt co-op program

2017-09-05 20:53 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Accounts Chambers of Azerbaijan and Russia will adopt a program of cooperation for 2018-2021, Tatyana Golikova, chairperson of the Accounts Chamber of Russia, told reporters in Baku Sept. 5.

She was participating in the work of the 17th session of the CIS Council of Heads of Supreme Audit Institutions in Baku.

“At present, we are discussing possible prospects for cooperation in 2018-2021,” said Golikova. “This program will cover holding of joint control events by the two countries’ accounts chambers. In 2015, we signed an agreement on cooperation with our colleagues from Azerbaijan. We have the opportunity not only to exchange experience, but also to hold joint parallel control events. We already had such experience regarding the Caspian Sea.”

She added that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia is quite fruitful.

“Russia and Azerbaijan are linked by a 20-year agreement on friendship and cooperation,” said Golikova. “Our trade turnover is growing, which is very gratifying to note. Last year the trade turnover between our countries increased by almost 50 percent. This is a very good indicator.”