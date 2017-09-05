Turkey developing railgun system

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey is developing a railgun system (Elektromanyetik Top Sistemi - (EMT)) within the project of strengthening the defense industry, Turkish media reported Sept. 5.

According to the report, the development of the new system is carried out by ASELSAN, the largest defense electronics company of Turkey.

It is reported that the development of EMT was first started in 2014 and this work was held at the expense of internal funds of ASELSAN. In 2015, the development of the project continued with the support of the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBİTAK).

The media reported that the new type of weapons, which is being developed, will be called TUFAN and adopted by the Armed Forces of Turkey after the start of mass production.

No other details of the project, as well as the timing of the start of mass production are reported.