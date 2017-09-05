Uzbek, Kyrgyz leaders mull prospects of further cooperation

2017-09-05 21:51 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who is currently on an official visit in Bishkek, held a meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Almazbek Atambaev Sept. 5, according to the information published on the website of Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

The prospects of further expansion and deepening of cooperation in the political, trade-economic, transport-communication, cultural-humanitarian and other spheres, activation of interaction between the border regions of the two countries as well as current regional and international issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.

Negotiations of the Presidents further continued with the participation of official delegations.

The Uzbek leader congratulated Kyrgyz president and people on the national holiday - Independence Day.

“We highly appreciate the fraternal and good-neighborly relations that have historically developed between our peoples. This serves as a solid basis for strengthening cooperation between our states,” Mirziyoyev said.

Atambayev noted that this is a logical continuation of the dialogue between two states at the highest level, a convenient opportunity to discuss issues of mutual interest.

During the talks, topical issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation were discussed. The sides exchanged views on the further development of interrelations in the political, trade-economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian spheres.