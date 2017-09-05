Zarif: Breaking eastern Syria siege big triumph against terrorism

Breaking the siege of Deir ez-Zor, eastern Syria, is an important victory against extremist and terrorist groups, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said, IRNA reported.

Zarif made the remarks Tuesday in an interview with Al Mayadeen TV.

Syrian Army on Tuesday announced that they broke the siege of Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria which has been under the control of terrorist group Daesh since three years ago.

According to battle field sources, Syrian vanguard units entered headquarters of the Brigade 137 in west of the Deir ez-Zor city on Sunday night.

Deir ez-Zor is situated in eastern Syria, bordering Iraq.

The oil-rich city has been under the control of Daesh since July 14, 2014 and the humanitarian aids were only air dropped.