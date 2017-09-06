Florida governor to fight with hurricane Irma's consequences

2017-09-06 04:37 | www.trend.az | 0

Florida Governor Rick Scott has mobilized 100 National Guard members ahead of possible landfall by Hurricane Irma, according to a release published on Scott’s website on Tuesday, Sputnik reported.

"Today, I am activating 100 members of the Florida Air and Army National Guard to immediately begin assisting with ongoing Hurricane Irma preparation," Scott stated. "Per my direction, they will be stationed throughout the state."

Scott noted that he also ordered all 7,000 National Guard members to report for duty on Friday.

Moreover, South Florida County governor will order mandatory evacuations ahead of the possible landfall of Hurricane Irma, the County’s office said in a press release on Tuesday.

"With the storm track of Category 5 Hurricane Irma still headed for the Florida Keys, Monroe County will be issuing a mandatory visitor evacuation expected to begin at sunrise on Wednesday. An evacuation for residents also will be issued," the release said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Scott asked President Donald Trump to declare a pre-landfall emergency for Florida as a result of Hurricane Irma.