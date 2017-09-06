Iran textile industry missing good branding (exclusive)

2017-09-06 09:06 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, September 6

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

Although Iranian textile and garment producers offer really high-quality products, lack of appropriate branding and marketing continues to pose damage on them a great deal, a businessman in the industry told Trend.

There is also some unknown mechanism that makes the cost of production in Iran go very high, which also negatively impacts how successful the business can be in this country, Mansour Aghazadeh, sales expert at Aliaf Gostar Yazd Co. said.

"We are worried about fluctuating prices of raw material as well as unbridled imports. The raw material supply for our industry is in the monopoly of one company, which can do anything with prices it wishes."

"Also as for imports, we are not the only country to face such problem. Take Turkey for example, due to their anti-dumping policies, they have managed to have a flourishing textile industry," Aghazadeh noted.

"If the government supports the producers and removes the obstacles, then Iranian producers of textile can also have a booming business," he said.

Iran’s textile and garment industries are victimized by an annual smuggling amount of $2.5 billion, according to official reports.

There are over 250 international garment brands with a branch in Iran.