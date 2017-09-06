UK company to build gas receiving terminal in TurkStream project

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept.6

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

UK Petrofac has been awarded an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract, valued at approximately 340 million euros, with South Stream Transport B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Russia’s Gazprom, for the development of onshore pipelines and a gas receiving terminal near Kiyikoy in Turkey, said the message on the company’s website.

“Under the contract, Petrofac will provide engineering, procurement and construction for the receiving terminal, which will be ready for commercial operations in December 2019. When completed, the facility will receive 31.5 billion cubic meters of gas annually from the TurkStream pipeline originating from the compressor station in Anapa, Russia,” said the message.

TurkStream project envisages construction of two branches of the main gas pipeline under the Black Sea, the capacity of each branch being 15.75 billion cubic meters of gas.



One branch is meant to supply gas directly to the Turkish market and the other for the supply of gas by transit through Turkey to Europe. The intergovernmental agreement between Russia and Turkey also stipulates that these two offshore branches should be built by December 2019.

On Dec.8, 2016, South Stream Transport B.V., 100-percent subsidiary of Gazprom, signed a contract with Swiss Allseas Group on constructing the first line of the TurkStream gas pipeline’s offshore segment.

Later in February 2017, the two companies inked an agreement on constructing the second line of the pipeline’s offshore section.

