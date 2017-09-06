Germany urges citizens to refuse traveling to Turkey

2017-09-06 09:30 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Germany has urged its citizens to refuse from traveling to Turkey, the country’s media reported Sept. 6, citing the German Foreign Ministry.

The German Foreign Ministry said in a statement that German citizens may be arrested during their visit to Turkey due to the deterioration of relations between Berlin and Ankara, according to the media.

Such a statement was made after two German citizens were arrested last week in the Turkish province of Antalya on suspicion of espionage.

Recently there have been tensions in the relations between Germany and Turkey.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Aug. 25 that Germany was pushing its limits at a foreign ministers’ meeting between Turkey, Poland and Romania.

“Germany is crossing the line. There is no benefit in populist remarks ahead of elections,” said Cavusoglu in response to German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel’s comments claiming that Turkey would never become an EU member state.

“It is clear that in this state, Turkey will never become a member of the EU,” said Gabriel in an interview with the Bild newspaper.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel had previously stated that Berlin would make no extra effort to maintain the customs union with Turkey.